Acharya Pramod Krishnan sends legal notice to filmmakers for hurting Hindu sentiments

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

While audiences are going gaga over the VFX and the unique take on Indian mythology being featured in Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer is facing a legal notice. Renowned Hindu activist Acharya Pramod Krishnan has sent a legal notice with the help of his lawyer and Supreme Court advocate Ujjawal Anand to the makers of the sci-fi entertainer. In his statement, Krishnan has alleged that the film is inaccurate further asserting that it has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu religion.

In his complaint which was published in an ANI report, Acharya Pramod Krishnan has objected to the content being portrayed in the film accusing it of being ‘blatantly disrespectful to Hindu scriptures’. He also went on to allege that the film’s story will ‘tarnish the mythology’ and ‘mislead devout Hindus’. He was further quoted in these reports saying, “India is a land of emotions, faith, and devotion. The values of Sanatana Dharma should not be tampered with. The scriptures of Sanatana should not be altered. Lord Kalki Narayan is at the center of our faith. He is considered the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Much is written about the incarnation of Kalki in the Puranas, and based on this, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham on February 19,” he said.

Speaking of the film, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi entertainer inspired by the ancient prophecy in Indian mythology about the return of Lord Vishnu as Kalki to save his devotees from the atrocities in the unjust ‘Kalyug’ (the era of Kalyug). The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani along with an ensemble supporting cast and is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film was released to positive responses in theatres on June 27 in multiple South languages as well as Hindi.