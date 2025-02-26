[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Aamir Khan reveals he hasn’t taken salary for 20 years, follows profit-sharing model: “It is almost like the old way of artists earning money”

With the ongoing debate over exorbitant star salaries in Indian cinema, actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan has shed light on his own financial approach to filmmaking. Speaking at an ABP Live event, Aamir revealed that he has not charged a fixed salary for his films in over two decades. Instead, he follows a profit-sharing model, ensuring that his films are produced at minimal cost without being burdened by his remuneration.

Why Aamir Khan Doesn’t Take a Salary

Aamir explained that his decision allows for greater creative freedom and financial feasibility for the filmmakers he collaborates with. Addressing how he managed to make Taare Zameen Par, a film about dyslexia, despite industry skepticism, Aamir said, “I liked it a lot, and I cried a lot too. I wanted to make this film. What really works in my favor is that I don’t load my fees on the film’s budget. See, my films can get done in Rs 10-20 crores, and that much money my films would make anyway.”

Instead of charging an upfront fee, Aamir takes a share in the profits his films generate. He likened this to an old-world artist’s earnings. “Since I earn money in the profit-share model, it is almost like the old way of artists earning money. They would perform on the roads, and collect money from the onlookers by going around with an upturned hat. If they like it, they can give whatever they deem fit, and if they don’t like it, they can walk away. Similarly, if my film runs, I earn, and if the film doesn’t run, I don’t earn,” he explained.

Example of 3 Idiots

Citing the success of 3 Idiots, Aamir highlighted how audience appreciation directly impacts his earnings. “So many of you saw the film, recommended it to your friends and family, rewatched it, and ensured the film earned a lot of money. So, I too got a share from those profits. Basically, my earnings are solely dependent on the film getting appreciated and finding its audience.”

Aamir Khan Speaks About Benefits of Profit-Sharing Model

Beyond financial viability, Aamir stated that this model grants him the freedom to take on projects he is passionate about. “By operating on this model, I get the freedom to do the films I want to do. There is no cost load, and the budgets don’t have to spike, and then there is no clamour and tension to regain the money pooled in. We just need to make the Rs 15-20 crores that went into the making of the film,” he stated.

After a brief sabbatical following the release of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, Aamir is gearing up for a comeback. He will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, and is reportedly making a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.

