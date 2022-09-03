2dayFM Market a great platform for Muriwai Collection

Despite the gloomy weather experienced in the Capital City today, people turned up in numbers to be part of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 2dayFM market.

The market which features more than 15 vendors showcases handmade talents from woven baskets, handmade earrings, pot plants, and varieties of food to choose from.

Vendor and Muriwai Collection owner, Madlyn Ramanu says the 2dayFM Market is a platform for micro-small businesses to showcase their talents at the same time provide for their families.

“We have been a part of vast variety of markets throughout Fiji in the last two to three months and so when we heard about this opportunity, we thought it’s a really good source of marketing.”

Ramanu says it’s also a good opportunity for customers to browse different products available.

The 2dayFM Market ends at 6pm and will continue from 8am tomorrow.