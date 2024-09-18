Women undergo financial literacy training

[Source: Business Assistance Fiji - BAF/ Facebook]

Thirty-nine women entrepreneurs from various locations, including Suva, Labasa, Nadi, Lautoka, Tavua, and Rakiraki, have participated in the Women’s Finance Exchange “Access to Finance Program” training today.

The training was conducted by Business Assistance Fiji in collaboration with Capital Human and the Asian Development Bank, to empower local women entrepreneurs with essential financial skills and knowledge.

Business Assistance Fiji Business Development Officer Nitika Singh says the workshop provides opportunities and connections with institutions where they can navigate and expand their businesses.

She adds that training and workshops for women entrepreneurs play a vital role in equipping them with the skills, confidence, and resources needed to succeed, while also contributing to broader economic and societal benefits.

“We are here to empower the MSMEs, and this program is designed to help them visualize their business goals and upskill themselves so that they can elevate their enterprises.”

Singh says that BAF will also be conducting more MSME training and workshops in the future, as their objective is to provide a better business environment for small business owners.