Vendors’ plea for fair allocation of tours

The Suva Handicraft and Manufacturers Association is calling for fair allocation of tours provided to tourists from cruise ships.

President Mahendra Singh says this will provide a fair opportunity for the Suva Curio and Handicraft Center vendors to market and sell their products.

Singh says a lot of stakeholders in tourism take unfair advantage.

“Mainly we find, before the ship arrival … we see 20 to 30, more than 50 buses parked around in the ports and what happens – mostly the buses come from Northern entrance of the Suva Port and tourist are all going to tour. I urge former vendors that they will make more business in the handicraft centre.”

Singh says the center is a hidden economic arm of the country.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar assured the vendors that a diversification plan is underway, which includes the Suva Handicraft Center as part of the tour for visitors.

The Suva Curio and Handicraft Centre was established in 1978 and currently caters for 71 vendors, 70 percent of whom are women.