Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Health Ministry records 65 new cases|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|
Full Coverage

Business

Tuibaravi urges farmers to diversify

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 12:10 pm

Farmers need to diversify their produce to meet the increasing demand from local and international markets.

Dairy farmer, Sosiceni Tuibaravi says market needs have changed over the years and given the current economic situation, entrepreneurs need to consider the little things that can help their business thrive.

“I used to plant crops, fruits and vegetables. I witnessed how the market demand was evolving over the past years. I then tried something new – I plant a wide variety of crops and fruits as well as venturing into dairy farming. This business has been thriving in recent years, now more demand from markets.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tuibaravi, a successful commercial farmer is utilizing his given piece of land to earn his keep.

The renowned livestock and dairy farmer in the province of Naitasiri is encouraging unemployed youth to pursue their dream or invest in farming.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.