Business
Tuibaravi urges farmers to diversify
September 30, 2021 12:10 pm
Farmers need to diversify their produce to meet the increasing demand from local and international markets.
Dairy farmer, Sosiceni Tuibaravi says market needs have changed over the years and given the current economic situation, entrepreneurs need to consider the little things that can help their business thrive.
“I used to plant crops, fruits and vegetables. I witnessed how the market demand was evolving over the past years. I then tried something new – I plant a wide variety of crops and fruits as well as venturing into dairy farming. This business has been thriving in recent years, now more demand from markets.”
Tuibaravi, a successful commercial farmer is utilizing his given piece of land to earn his keep.
The renowned livestock and dairy farmer in the province of Naitasiri is encouraging unemployed youth to pursue their dream or invest in farming.