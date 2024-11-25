Subrails creating new employment with expansion

People in the Northern Division can expect new employment opportunities in the coming year, as Subrails announces plans for further expansion in Labasa.

Speaking at the opening of its 13th outlet in Vitogo, Lautoka, Managing Director Shiva Gounder says the new store will open in the first quarter of 2025, creating about 18-25 new jobs.

The store in Vitogo is located at the True Mart complex, where setup began in early March in response to customer demand for a larger product range.

Gounder says there is ample store space and convenient parking.

“Employment that’s created by this new store opening is 18 at the moment and it will go up to 25.”

He commends the team involved in the setup for their hard work, highlighting that the success would not have been possible without them.

The new setup came with a $750,000 investment.