SPX goes live with newly designed website

The South Pacific Stock Exchange has launched a newly designed website www.spx.com.fj.

The website features an updated design, improved functionality and easy access to essential stock market information.

It aims to deliver better and effective user experience to investors, listed entities, stockbrokers, analysts, media, academics, market regulator and the wider website audience.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Krishika Narayan says the SPX website is considered as an information hub by various users and as such needs to remain competitive.

Narayan says the earlier website, while serving the purpose, had not been changed for more than 10 years.

She says they solicited suggestions for website improvement and examined other stock exchange websites for features to make the SPX website easy and productive.