Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

SPX goes live with newly designed website

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 5, 2020 10:00 am
The South Pacific Stock Exchange has launched a newly designed website www.spx.com.fj. [Source: SPX]

The South Pacific Stock Exchange has launched a newly designed website www.spx.com.fj.

The website features an updated design, improved functionality and easy access to essential stock market information.

It aims to deliver better and effective user experience to investors, listed entities, stockbrokers, analysts, media, academics, market regulator and the wider website audience.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Krishika Narayan says the SPX website is considered as an information hub by various users and as such needs to remain competitive.

Narayan says the earlier website, while serving the purpose, had not been changed for more than 10 years.

She says they solicited suggestions for website improvement and examined other stock exchange websites for features to make the SPX website easy and productive.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.