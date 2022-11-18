Sheraton & Westin Resorts Fiji focuses on sustainability

Sheraton & Westin Resorts Fiji General Manager Neeraj Chadha

Sheraton & Westin Resorts Fiji is now pivoting its operations towards sustainability.

General Manager Neeraj Chadha says they want to ensure that their practices, culture, and capital investment are aligned towards sustainable activities.

He says they have a five-and-a-half-acre farm in Nadi where staff plant fruits and vegetables.

“During the pandemic, a lot of our associates were very keen to continue to come and work and do something and many of them had some brilliant farming skills. So they started to make a little bit more. And then we sort of gave some employment as a result of that. And then they started to grow some fruits and vegetables.”

Chadha says these products replace some of the imported ones, which are bought at subsidized costs.

“So as an industry, we can go out there and do our little bit reduce our input and together with the Ministry of Agriculture, hopefully, bring in some farmers there and show them that you can grow several other items that we can be generally imported from overseas, and if they buy and do it and then we come another side of approach and guarantee produce.”

Chadha says they are also working on developing strategic partnerships with the relevant stakeholders to further emphasize sustainability.