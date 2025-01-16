SCC’s move to digitization welcomed

Businesses have welcomed the Suva City Council’s decision to embrace digital services.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says the move towards digitization will also assist business houses to monitor and keep up to date with their payments.

Patel says other businesses have been reacting positively to this announcement as more individuals in the capital city prefer digital services due their convenience and accessibility.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this is contributing to the ease of doing business.

“The retailers should be given some kind of relief from the expenses that we have to pay per transaction.”

SCC Special Administrator’s Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa states that introducing the digital services will assist in enhancing convenience and efficiency for its ratepayers as part of its move to embrace digitization.

“And because of that, we are moving into digital transformation approach now, the digital transformation strategy. So, we have acquired a new server that will actually be able to accommodate the different types of apps to help improve the service.”

The Council hopes that by implementing such services they will be able to improve their services in terms of rates collection, and payments.