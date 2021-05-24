Home

Business

Sale of baking products increase

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 2:59 pm

Ashabhai & Co. Ltd – the distributor of many brands in Fiji noted an increase in sales of several products despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team Leader Marketing, Eroni Navunisaravi says with the majority of Fijians staying home due to the pandemic, they ventured into baking businesses which augured well for them.

Navunisaravi says the demand for baking products has increased.

However, he adds the pandemic has affected their operations.

“For the operations, it’s been affected for the past few months which is understandable. Right now we are on our way back to normalcy hopefully everything gets back to normal as we move forward.”

Meanwhile, Shop N Save today handed over $10,000 worth of cheque to their Easter promotion winner Avinash Ram.

