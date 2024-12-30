Robust benchmarks for tourism next year

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

The Tourism Ministry has set its sights on a robust 2025, unveiling plans to expand its global reach while strengthening ties with the growing Chinese market.

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says as the sector contributes significantly to Fiji’s economy, the government and industry stakeholders are rolling out targeted strategies to attract more visitors and enhance their experience.

He states that apart from improving its eastern Australia connections next year with Cairns they are also working to actively engage the Asian tourism market for expansion.

Gavoka adds discussions to venture into the lucrative Chinese tourism market has been ongoing for quite some time now.

“We are looking into China also. We’ve had a dialogue with China. The Chinese want to come. Fiji being the gateway to the Pacific and they’re very, very involved in the Pacific.”

Gavoka states an agreement with airlines from the two countries will also be put in place to allow for likely direct flights between the two destinations.

His ministry is putting together an arrangement that suits either national airlines, or any airline from China that is interested in having flights to Fiji.

Gavoka is hopeful as Fiji works to solidify its position as a preferred destination in the region, with the expansion into the Chinese tourism market expected soon this will mark a significant step in ensuring sustainable growth for the nation’s tourism industry.