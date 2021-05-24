Retail fuel prices decreased

Decreases in retail fuel prices are now in effect.

Motor Spirits has reduced by five cents per litre, from $2.54 to $2.49 while Premix dropped by four cents from $2.15 to $2.11 per litre.

Kerosene price remains at $1.55 per litre while Diesel went from $2.06 to $2.04 per litre.

However, Liquid Petroleum Gas Prices increased across the board.

A 4.5kg Cylinder sees an 88 cent increase to retail at $16.07.

A 12kg Cylinder went from $40.51 to $42.84, an increase of $2.33 while a 13kg Cylinder saw an increase of $2.52, going from $43.89 to $46.41.

Bulk Gas went from $2.86 to $3.03, an increase of 17 cents per kg; and Autogas from $1.92 to $2.03, an increase of 11 cents per litre.