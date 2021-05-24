Repairman on social media cons consumers

The Consumer Council is reiterating that consumers should be extremely cautious when soliciting services of individuals or companies trading on social media platforms such as Facebook.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the Council received complaints from aggrieved consumers who hired a self-proclaimed repairman operating via Facebook to repair white goods.

Consumers revealed that not only did the discourteous repairman fail to fix the existing issues, but also inflicted additional damage on the goods which were not present before.

In some instances, the repairman claimed to have replaced certain parts, however, further consultation and examination by legitimate and reliable repair centres revealed that the said parts were not changed.

Shandil has dubbed him a crooked repairman, involved in a deceitful scam that is robbing consumers in broad daylight under the pretense of providing legitimate and quality services.