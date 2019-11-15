Prospective mechanical harvester operators in training

The Sugar Cane Growers Council has confirmed that there are around 30 locals in training to be drivers of mechanical harvesters.

SCGC Acting CEO Sunil Deo says the potential local operators are currently going through phase two of their training which includes live demonstrations on sugar cane farms.

Deo says with the crushing season to begin today in Labasa, a number of local operators began their live training this week having completed phase one of the training weeks prior which involved theory and reviewing the mechanics of the machines.

There are 78 mechanical harvesters nationwide which previously would be operated by Indian nationals who were certified operators from the company.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sugar, Yogesh Karan explains the company from who the mechanical harvesters were bought stipulated that only their operators could drive the machines during the warranty period.

Mechanical harvesters range in prices from $330, 000 to $360, 000.

Meanwhile, the 2020 crushing season begins today in Labasa followed by Rarawai Mill and then Lautoka Mill later in the month.

There are 38 mechanical harvesters located in the North alone with 40 in the Western Division.