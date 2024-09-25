Partnership to enhance opportunities for women entrepreneurs

A new partnership between Business Assistance Fiji and Business Link Pacific will allow for more training workshops and programs for women in MSMEs.

Business Development Officer at Business Assistance Fiji, Nitika Singh, says the programs will have a particular focus on access to finance.

Singh adds with this platform made available, it is up to women to make time for the program to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills required to expand their businesses.”

“I think one of the challenges they face is time. Because they are the owners of the business, there are times when they are unable to look after it. So time is a problem. The other issue is also the motivation to attend such workshops.”

Singh says that the training will consist of representatives from the public and private sectors who will present their programs and services available for small businesses.

Product Manager for VitiKart, Shimneet Chand, states that they are providing a virtual online store for small business owners to help them gain more recognition.

He adds that encouraging women to participate in workshops will boost their confidence, enabling them to present their ideas and businesses to potential investors and partners.