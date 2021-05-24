Home

Business

Over 20 bars and taverns breach protocols

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 11:11 am
Commerce and Trade Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali says their COVID safe ambassadors, the Police Force, and Divisional Officials carried out a joint operation on close to 80 bars and taverns in the lead up to Christmas break.

More than 20 bars and taverns have been issued public health infringement notices for not complying with the COVID-safe protocols.

Ali says warnings have been issued to these operators to comply with the rules that have been implemented.

“Leading up to the Christmas break there were about 24 public health infringement notices issued. The first approach is to always talk to the businesses, explain why the protocol in place that they have agreed to is important, and not to be complacent.”

Ali says during the inspection they found out that the Vax Check Tool was not being used.

The PS says high-risk businesses need to use this tool to verify the authenticity of the vaccination cards.

He adds they also found out that the 80 percent capacity limit was not being implemented, mask-wearing and social distancing were also not maintained.

“It is important to keep the music at a respectable level and in terms of sharing glasses and sharing utensils, these are still found to be common sort of breaches that we advise both, patrons and the businesses that they should adhere to the protocol and the rules have has been set for the operations of bars and taverns.”

A team of 20 COVID-safe ambassadors are working with the Police Force, Divisional Health Officers, and Divisional Commissioners to ensure that businesses operate within the set guidelines.

