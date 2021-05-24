Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Ministry reviews Central Division containment border|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|13 new COVID-19 deaths|Police continue COVID Health enforcement|ADF soldiers arrive for Lekutu school rehab|Close to 80% of target population on Kadavu vaccinated|Ten new COVID-19 deaths with 264 new infections|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|COVID stigma hinders treatment and care|Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT|Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths|Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak|Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine|50% vaccination will see infections drop|18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|
Full Coverage

Business

New Tourism Fiji CEO in the country

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 12, 2021 4:15 am

The recently appointed Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill is now in the country.

Hill arrived last night with his wife from Australia.

He says they want to make Fiji their home, and really embrace the lifestyle, the people and the culture.

Article continues after advertisement


The recently appointed Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill

Following his announcement as CEO, Hill has been having virtual meetings with his team.

Hill and his wife are currently undergoing their 14 days quarantine.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.