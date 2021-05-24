New Tourism Fiji CEO in the country

The recently appointed Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill is now in the country.

Hill arrived last night with his wife from Australia.

He says they want to make Fiji their home, and really embrace the lifestyle, the people and the culture.

Following his announcement as CEO, Hill has been having virtual meetings with his team.

Hill and his wife are currently undergoing their 14 days quarantine.