Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19 : Dr Fong|Ministry reviews Central Division containment border|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation today: Dr Fong|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|13 new COVID-19 deaths|Police continue COVID Health enforcement|ADF soldiers arrive for Lekutu school rehab|Over 80% of target population on Kadavu vaccinated|Ten new COVID-19 deaths with 264 new infections|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|COVID stigma hinders treatment and care|Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT|Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths|Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak|Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine|50% vaccination will see infections drop|18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|
Full Coverage

Business

New kits to boost testing capabilities

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 12, 2021 3:42 am

Fijians can now get the COVID-19 tests done privately and at a low cost.

The Fiji Medicinal Products Board has given the green light to a local pharmaceutical company to import the Antigen based Rapid Diagnostic Tests.

Ray pharmaceuticals is currently the importer and the Managing Director Zaheera Cassim says people can buy the kit for $15 and get the test done privately.

Article continues after advertisement

“Firstly the turnaround time, quick results, and it’s quite accurate. It’s registered as per ministry guidelines for registration of this rapid test and it’s affordable”.

Cassim says the test uses a nasal swab and follows COVID preventive protocol.

“The antigen rapid test kit detects viral proteins specific to the corona virus, compared to the PCR test which detects viral RNA that’s the genetic material of the virus”.

According to the Ministry, only trained healthcare workers are to collect samples and conduct tests.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services recently started using the Antigen based Rapid Diagnostic Tests to increase its capacity.

This test can be used in areas of Fiji where there is a high prevalence of the disease.

Free testing is done at Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka, Mega Pharmacy Lautoka,Hyperchem Pharmacy Ba,Gold town pharmacy Tavua, Medirite Pharmacy Nadi, Guardian Angel Pharmacy Nadi,Hyperchem Pharmacy Sigatoka, Suva City Pharmacy Suva, Epworth Pharmacy Suva, Pharmacy Plus, Suva, Epworth Pharmacy USP Laucala Bay, Labasa Pharmacy,My Chemist Labasa, Northern Drug Store Labasa upon purchase of AgRDT kits

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.