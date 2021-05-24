New kits to boost testing capabilities

Fijians can now get the COVID-19 tests done privately and at a low cost.

The Fiji Medicinal Products Board has given the green light to a local pharmaceutical company to import the Antigen based Rapid Diagnostic Tests.

Ray pharmaceuticals is currently the importer and the Managing Director Zaheera Cassim says people can buy the kit for $15 and get the test done privately.

“Firstly the turnaround time, quick results, and it’s quite accurate. It’s registered as per ministry guidelines for registration of this rapid test and it’s affordable”.

Cassim says the test uses a nasal swab and follows COVID preventive protocol.

“The antigen rapid test kit detects viral proteins specific to the corona virus, compared to the PCR test which detects viral RNA that’s the genetic material of the virus”.

According to the Ministry, only trained healthcare workers are to collect samples and conduct tests.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services recently started using the Antigen based Rapid Diagnostic Tests to increase its capacity.

This test can be used in areas of Fiji where there is a high prevalence of the disease.

Free testing is done at Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka, Mega Pharmacy Lautoka,Hyperchem Pharmacy Ba,Gold town pharmacy Tavua, Medirite Pharmacy Nadi, Guardian Angel Pharmacy Nadi,Hyperchem Pharmacy Sigatoka, Suva City Pharmacy Suva, Epworth Pharmacy Suva, Pharmacy Plus, Suva, Epworth Pharmacy USP Laucala Bay, Labasa Pharmacy,My Chemist Labasa, Northern Drug Store Labasa upon purchase of AgRDT kits