National minimum wage rate review to be based on consultation

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has emphasized the need for a comprehensive consultation process regarding the review of the national minimum wage rate.

This reaffirmation comes in response to the concerns raised by the Textile Clothing and Footwear Industry regarding the Fiji Trade Union Congress’ proposal to increase the minimum wage rate to six to seven dollars per hour.

TCF Council President, Inbamalar Wanarajan, says the industry is already suffering from recently imposed local cost increases.

She says their industry employs over 7,000 workers, of whom 80 percent are women.

The President says the TCF industry needs to be consulted before taking any steps towards wage increases.



Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad believes that it is crucial to thoroughly assess the implications of any changes to the national minimum wage rate.

“The review will follow a thorough process of consultation, dialogue, and understanding of the economic imperatives and the environment, so whatever outcome comes out of the review will be one that would have been consulted or based on consultation.”

The current national minimum wage is four dollars for 10 sectoral industries, including building and civil and electrical engineering trades, hotel and catering trades, manufacturing industry, mining and quarrying, printing trades, sawmilling and logging industry, security services, wholesale and retail trades, garment industry, and road transport.