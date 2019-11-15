More businesses going cashless

More Fijian businesses are now tapping into Vodafone’s M-PAiSA QR Pay mobile platform as a mode of payment in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The network’s new initiative that was established last year has so far processed around 22,000 transactions worth $6million and registered sixty local businesses.

Territory Executive M-PAiSA, Krishneel Reddy says they received a major boost to their QR mobile platform at the beginning of the year.

“COVID-19 was another way in which our business did pick up. So a lot of businesses thought of a new way of doing business and they wanted to go cashless as customers could not come to their offices.”

There has also been an increase in MPAiSA remittances.

Trims Exclusive Hair Cut that has two outlets operating at Marist Plaza and Raiwaqa in Suva today signed up with Vodafone.