Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

More businesses going cashless

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 10, 2020 4:26 pm
More Fijian businesses are now tapping into Vodafone's M-PAiSA QR Pay mobile platform as a mode of payment in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

More Fijian businesses are now tapping into Vodafone’s M-PAiSA QR Pay mobile platform as a mode of payment in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The network’s new initiative that was established last year has so far processed around 22,000 transactions worth $6million and registered sixty local businesses.

Territory Executive M-PAiSA, Krishneel Reddy says they received a major boost to their QR mobile platform at the beginning of the year.

Article continues after advertisement

“COVID-19 was another way in which our business did pick up. So a lot of businesses thought of a new way of doing business and they wanted to go cashless as customers could not come to their offices.”

There has also been an increase in MPAiSA remittances.

Trims Exclusive Hair Cut that has two outlets operating at Marist Plaza and Raiwaqa in Suva today signed up with Vodafone.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.