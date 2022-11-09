LICI launches portal and app

Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched its online portal and App.

IT Manager, Sarath Babu says the new portal will help their customers know anything regarding their policy.

Babu says this will help policyholders living far away from their office.

Article continues after advertisement

“We started working on the portal so that the agents sitting at their homes or wherever they are, will be able to access the information they want at the convenience of their home and all the information. Lots of information.”

LICI has over 60,000 policyholders and they can register their details online in order to access the portal services.

Some services that are available on the portal include the sum assured, relevant particulars of the policy, nominee details, and interest amount payable to name a few.