Kites promote vaccination message

The Sharma brothers and owners of On-Time Engineering in Vatuwaqa, Suva, are assisting the Ministry of Health through their kite-making initiative.

Dhirend Sharma says they have given out or sold over 720 kites with the embedded message – Vaccinate Fiji.

He says amid the pandemic supporting the Health Ministry is essential and this was one way they thought they could do that.

Dhirend and his brother Anil spend three hours daily making kites.

He believes every Fijian has a part to play in combating the virus and that a simple message goes the extra mile.

“I remember this message was supposed to have been flown a long time back, a couple of weeks back but it did not eventuate so why not, it’s just a matter of writing to vaccinate Fiji and give to our children to fly this message.”

Sharma adds they have distributed several kites for free but they have also found a new market and the money earned goes back to struggling families.

“Whatever we have raised I intend to top that up with our savings to help these charitable organizations distribute it to the needy in such times.”

Their business has been closed for months and they have been blessed to be back operating under COVID-19 safe measures.

The company is lucky to be contracted in making Oxygen Trolleys for the Ministry of Health.

