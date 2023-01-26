Business

IBM cuts 3,900 jobs, misses annual cash target

Reuters

January 26, 2023 1:27 pm

A man stands near an IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress. [Source: Reuters]

IBM Corp (IBM.N) announced 3,900 layoffs as part of some asset divestments and missed its annual cash target, dampening cheer around beating revenue expectations in the fourth quarter.

Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters that the company was still “committed to hiring for client-facing research and development”.

The layoffs – related to the spinoff of its Kyndryl (KD.N) business and a part of AI unit Watson Health – will cause a $300 million charge in the January-March period, IBM said.

Article continues after advertisement

Shares of the company fell 2% in extended trading, erasing earlier gains on the largely upbeat results. Analysts said news of the job cuts and free cash flow miss was behind the drop.

From Big Tech to Wall Street banking majors, U.S. companies have been downsizing in earnest and slashing costs to better cope with the global economic downturn.

IBM’s 2022 cash flow was $9.3 billion, below its target of $10 billion, due to higher-than-expected working capital needs.

The company also forecast annual revenue growth in the mid-single digits on constant currency terms, weaker than the 12% it reported last year, as pandemic-led demand for digitizing businesses has given way to cautious spending by clients amid rising recession fears.

In October, IBM flagged softness in new bookings in Western Europe while peer Accenture Plc noted weakness in its consulting business. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH.O) in November cut its 2022 forecast due to a pullback in contracts.

IBM’s software and consulting business growth slowed down sequentially in the fourth quarter, but cloud spending was a bright spot, with deal signings doubling in 2022 for setting up services with partners such as Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) AWS and Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) Azure.

Its hybrid cloud revenue rose 2% in the quarter that ended Dec. 31.

Total revenue was flat at $16.69 billion in the period, compared with analysts’ estimates of $16.40 billion, according to Refinitiv.

For 2022, IBM recorded revenue growth of 5.5%, its highest in a decade.

No comment from Bainimarama

Former MP's defense asks for leniency

SODELPA GS was ill-advised: Deputy PM

Strong rebound by Australian investors: Kamikamica

High Court Judge resigns

Delailabasa robbery suspects in custody

Children’s internet use worrying: Ali

PS Baleinabuli claims contract discontinuation

SIDS leaving no stones unturned

Government to query wasteful spending: Narube

FF Youth President lodges complaint against AG

Germany feels the heat after tank resistance

Three receive treatment during Netflix show

IBM cuts 3,900 jobs, misses annual cash target

Google makes changes to Android in India

Taliban to set new rules on women's aid work, UN says

Treat every team as a threat: Gollings

Specialist coach sets plan

Ramsey ruled out of 2023 season

Digicel to work with Australia to improve farmers' access

Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

Arrest made after Microsoft executive, father of 4 gunned down in 'targeted ambush': Police

Even J.Lo can’t save this ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Boeing in court on fraud charge

Kanye West could be denied Australia visa over anti-Semitic comments

U.S., Germany to send scores of tanks to help Ukraine fight Russian invasion

Till director Chinonye Chukwu calls out misogyny and racism after snub

Baselala plans to pay own university fees

Man Utd beat Forest in EFL Cup semi-final first leg

Ukraine eyes fighter jets after tanks: ‘This is what we want’

FNPF invests millions into Health Care Fiji Pte Ltd

NZ, New Caledonia to represent Oceania

Tourism industry buoyant and robust: Gavoka

Fiji Football vows to donate to WOWS Kids

England lose to Germany after shootout

Walubay upgrade work progressing well

Marilyn Manson and Esme Bianco agree to settlement over sexual assault claims

Jeremy Renner was crushed by snowplow as he tried to save nephew, sheriff’s report says

Meta says it will restore Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

Fiji Airways continues loan repayment to FNPF

NZ denies Fiji's World Cup dream

New Caledonia earns spot in U17 World Cup

‘When does this stop?’ For 2023, an alarmingly bloody start

Tesla plans $3.6 bln Nevada expansion to make Semi truck

Lee Ralph, Stapleton and Babyface to perform Super Bowl pre-show

Recent rape case disturbing: FWCC

Family the cornerstone of Kikau’s NRL career

Subsidised student eTransport cards topped up

Government pays out $32.5 million in assistance

Technology a significant tool to enhance education: Dr Vivili

Fiji U17 calls for support

Ministry of Finance redeploys $15 million

Bieber sells entire bak catalog in "historic" deal

Narube calls on government to coordinate

Microsoft's cloud business keeps profits flowing in tougher times

Fiji inaugural Fringe festival launched

UNICEF congratulates the government

Paris rushing to finish 2024 Olympics construction work

Amazon deepens healthcare push with $5 monthly subscription

Futsal IDC pools drawn

Fijians continue to fall victims to quick rich scams

Musk says he had ‘no ill motive’ with his privatising Tesla tweet

Ticketmaster apologises for Taylor Swift tour sales fiasco

Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand PM, pledges focus on economy

Volvo Cars recalls around 106,900 cars worldwide

China COVID: Coffins sell out as losses mount

Fiji U17 reminded to show good sportsmanship

ATS will meet, FASA queries delay

Man dies following alleged aggravated robbery

FNPF records low collection in 2022

Man found dead in Lautoka creek identified

Injera hangs his boots

12-year-old charged for another alleged rape

Government to ascertain Fiji’s financial status: Narube

$200 payout begins

Refreshed' Papenhuyzen returns home; Turbo thriving in US

Ireland toasts record Oscar success with 14 nominations

Oscar nominations 2023: The full list

Union says members are disappointed by recruitment

New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister

Peace Corps trainees back after three years

Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule

Lady Gaga, Rihanna earn best original song Oscar nominations

Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once leads nominations

'Celebrate the big day with me’: Rita Ora

David Walliams replaced by Bruno Tonioli as Britain's Got Talent judge

'Avatar' director James Cameron, 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise snubbed by Oscars

Priscilla Presley thanks fans for helping her through ‘a very difficult time’

Twelve rescued after building collapses in India; more feared trapped

CID suspends interview of former AG

Oscar nominations 2023: Andrea Riseborough shock and other talking points

Concussion rules Daveua out of Sydney

Federal Reserve and the markets in standoff on rate hikes

Newcastle edge Saints in EFL Cup semi-final first leg

Shailene Woodley opens up about Aaron Rodgers relationship

Germany to send Leopard 2s and allow others to export

Alcohol limited in Australian town due to violence

Zoe Saldaña sets box office record

Seven dead in another California mass shooting

FNPF achieves investment growth during COVID-19

Fiji U17 primed for semi-final clash

Government maintains authority, says AG

Ministry clarifies exam results release dates

Police seek information to locate missing man

Consumer Council to push for regulatory changes

Top three finish needed

Nicolas Jackson: Bournemouth agree £20.3m deal for Villarreal forward

Journalist deaths jumped 50 percent in 2022, CPJ says

Two teams confirmed for Hockey semis

FCCC to partner with Consumer Council

Three arrested for alleged homophobic chanting

FCS boosts awareness campaign

J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023

Tsitsipas through to semi-finals

Top Ukrainian officials quit in anti-corruption drive

Seven reported killed in two shootings in northern California

AG advises President of legal avenues

We need to work hard and smart: Gollings

PM expresses gratitude to Ardern

President to open parliament next Friday

Government appoints ATS board, says AG

Specialist coach on a mission

Details of Mercy Commission meeting out soon

Suva-Nausori residents face another water disruption

Trbojevic thriving in USA

FCCC reviews Act

Disney exec made six figures a day for the three months he worked there

Brendan Fraser calls out bias against obese people

USPSA welcomes release of grant payment by Government

Sheriff seeking what drove ‘mad man’ to shoot up dance hall

Spotify to trim 6% of workforce in latest tech layoffs

Ed Sheeran surprises Kiwi superfan at rural Wairarapa pub

Crypto lender Genesis optimistic it can resolve creditor disputes

Beyoncé divides fans with Dubai live show

Death toll from California massacre rises to 11

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter reveals that she has a daughter

China's 'North Pole' sees record cold temperatures

AG says his meeting with the Chief Justice is confidential

Police probe body find

Fiji and China further enhance their cooperation

Minister praises FWRM’s contributions

Strong focus on education: Radrodro

Daugunu replaces Sauturaga

Over 500 court cases against traders

Afazal cleared, Vosagaga in doubt

Nagata to replace Sayed-Khaiyum in Parliament

For first-term Georgia prosecutor a historic decision looms in Trump election investigation

Baselala awarded full-time Drua contract

World Athletics proposes new transgender eligibility rules

AG defends appointment of FBC Chair

Egypt zoo overhaul plan raises animal welfare fears

Fiji and the UK to foster stronger ties

Poland increases pressure to send German-made tanks to Ukraine

Consumer Reports urges dark chocolate makers to reduce lead, cadmium levels

Transgender actress excited about new role

Alec Baldwin slammed for photo caption of wife and 6yo son

Afghanistan professor on girls' education: 'Men must stand up for women'

Ankle injury fails to deter Kumar

Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates

Australian Prime Minister lauds Bainimarama's accomplishments

Coalition government communicates daily: AG

Fiji Pearls training camp gets underway

Kane equals Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer

Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S--tty" Chapter After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO bid after Quran burning protest

Japan PM says country on the brink over falling birth rate

Rita Ora slams rumours of ‘throuple’

Elon Musk testifies again in trial over controversial tweet

Blue Ivy takes stage with mom Beyoncé in Dubai

Hero who disarmed gunman had never seen a real gun

Applications for transportation assistance closes today

Attempts to involve the RFMF Commander claims AG

FCCC calls for more submissions

RFMF Commander pays courtesy call on PM

32 percent increase in complaints

Sayed-Khaiyum tight-lipped on CID visit

California police search shooter's home seeking motive for Asian dance hall massacre

Djokovic sets up quarter-final clash with Rublev

Dramatic comebacks in NBA matches

Germany, Korea through to quarter-finals

Police investigate alleged rape of infant

Spotify to announce layoffs as soon as this week

Turaga challenges Sayed-Khaiyum to file constitutional redress

Human Rights activist files complaint against Bainimarama

Injured players expected to return

Suspect found dead after dance studio attack

FCCC works on establishing PCRN

Netball Fiji launches website

Samples still in the lab for analysis

Brooke Shields reveals she was sexually assaulted decades ago

NZ police continues partnership with Fiji Police

Wakeham joins Koroisau at Wests Tigers

Hathaway, McKenzie anchor stylish adaptation of ‘Eileen’

Protests in Peru becoming more violent

Pacific Education Ministers meets in March

In ‘Shortcomings,’ a chance for nuanced AAPI representation

Government can save, says Narube

Pope calls for end to violence in Peru

Workshop provides youth with historical knowledge

Euro nears nine-month peak as ECB hawks let fly