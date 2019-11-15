IBM abandons 'biased' facial recognition tech

Tech giant IBM is to stop offering facial recognition software for “mass surveillance or racial profiling”.

The announcement comes as the US faces calls for police reform following the killing of a black man, George Floyd.

In a letter to the US Congress, IBM said AI systems used in law enforcement needed testing “for bias”.

One campaigner said it was a “cynical” move from a firm that has been instrumental in creating technology for the police.

In his letter to Congress, IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna said the “fight against racism is as urgent as ever”, setting out three areas where the firm wanted to work with Congress: police reform, responsible use of technology, and broadening skills and educational opportunities.

Instead of relying on potentially biased facial recognition, the firm urged Congress to use technology that would bring “greater transparency”, such as body cameras on police officers and data analytics.

Data analytics is more integral to IBM’s business than facial recognition products. It has also worked to develop technology for predictive policing, which has also criticised for potential bias.