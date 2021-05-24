Hackers steal $600m in major cryptocurrency heist

Hackers have stolen some $600m (£433m) in what appears to be one the largest cryptocurrency heists ever.

Blockchain site Poly Network said hackers had exploited a vulnerability in its system and taken thousands of digital tokens such as Ether.

In a letter posted on Twitter, it urged the thieves to “establish communication and return the hacked assets”.

In scale, the hack is on par with huge recent breaches at exchanges such as Coincheck and Mt Gox.

In its letter Poly Network said: “The amount of money you have hacked is one of the biggest in defi [decentralised finance] history.