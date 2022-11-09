Government invests in satellite growth centres

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Tourism Shaheen Ali (middle).

There is a need to plan for sustainable and modern urban cities and towns, therefore the Government is investing in satellite growth centres that includes Nabouwalu, Seqaqa, Korovou and Keiyasi.

Speaking during the 2022 World Town Planning Day, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Tourism Shaheen Ali says they are doing this to create equal opportunities across rural areas.

Ali says this will reduce rural-to-urban drift and ensure the services are accessible to all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“The vision for a modern Fiji is for our planners and public agencies, and industry experts to get together and ‘Think Global, Plan Local’ for more vibrant and sustainable Fijian towns and cities.”

Ali says by 2050, nearly seven out of 10 people will live in cities and urban areas.

He adds to sustainably accommodate this, now more than ever, the strategies and plans need to look years ahead.

The Permanent Secretary says by looking and planning ahead we can realize our national goal of building vibrant and sustainable cities and towns and a stronger rural economy.