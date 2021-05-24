Fuel assistance to help mobilise medical services

The Ministry of Health has highlighted the importance of fuel in mobilizing vaccines around the country.

Pacific Energy has provided $5,000 worth of fuel cards to the Ministry.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this will help retrieve sick people from their homes and visit people who are COVID positive.

[Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong – Source: Pacific Energy]

“This is an essential element in our response and this resource will help us in the expanding not only look for people who are at risk of dying but also supporting people to stay home.”

Dr Fong says this will also give the Health Ministry greater mobility in its vaccination efforts and ration distribution.

