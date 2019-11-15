FNPF digitizes second phase of COVID-19 withdrawal

The Fiji National Provident Fund members are being reminded that the Fund will not receive application forms at its offices during the second phase of COVID-19 withdrawals.

Chief executive Jaoji Koroi says phase two will be a digitized process and members are encouraged to submit their applications through the myFNPF App or employers can lodge applications on members’ behalf.

Koroi highlighted that while the forms will be available on the FNPF website or with employers, it will not be required when applying through the App.

He stressed that given the high volume of applications in phase one, they are now automating the whole process for phase two.

Submission of applications for phase two have been activated on the myFNPF and the Employers Portal, allowing members to apply from yesterday.

The second phase of COVID-19 withdrawal scheme has been extended to members who are on leave without pay.

This phase was initially aimed at providing immediate relief for members who were genuinely unemployed.

However, Koroi says the Fund understand that a lot of employers want to keep their employees and have opted to send them on leave without pay instead of ending their employment.

He says the Fund will be relying on employers to be upfront with them regarding the status of their employees.