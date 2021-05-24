Home

Business

Flight crew proud with Fiji’s own Aviation Academy

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 30, 2021 11:50 am
Chief Pilot Aaron Dean

Those associated with the airline industry say they feel proud of the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy in Namaka, Nadi.

One, in particular, is Chief Pilot Aaron Dean who says the world-class facility has brought pride and joy to those at Fiji Airways.

Dean says the academy was a dream that has now turned into a reality.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve been in Fiji Airways for 20 odd years now and never in a million years that I thought we would have something of this capability in this country.”

Dean says the academy has been beneficial during this pandemic, as they are able to continue training without having to leave the country.

For Captain Etika Tuisue who has been flying for more than 17 years, he says the Academy is a great investment.

“One is eliminating the travel time away from your family. Normally what used to be a week’s travel to go and do your training and come back is only a couple of days here in Fiji.”

The multimillion-dollar project has modern flight simulators, a state-of-the-art aviation school and a top-notch cabin crew training centre.

The Aviation Academy is expected to be officially opened soon.

