Fiji Airways recognized as passenger choice by APEX

[Photo: Supplied]

National carrier Fiji Airways is rounding off a successful 2022 with yet another international award, winning the 2023 APEX Passenger Choice Award for Best Food & Beverage and Best Seat Comfort, South Pacific.

This is the second time Fiji Airways has secured regional culinary recognition, having won the same award for 2022.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Andre Vilojen says the award is an endorsement of the airline’s efforts to elevate the onboard dining experience.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it’s an ongoing endeavor to provide the best meals possible at 35,000 feet bearing fruit.

Vilojen adds that the airline embarked on a dining revamp when it restarted flights in December 2021, prioritizing the business class experience, infusing elements of Fijian cuisine and produce that appealed to global palates.

He states that the two standout business-class menu items available on select routes are the Kava and cinnamon ice cream, and infused Nama and toasted coconut ice cream.

The airline, Vilojen says now focuses on evolving the economy class meal experience, with considerations on flavor, portion, and meal accompaniments.

In the last 12 months, Fiji Airways has secured three international awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association.