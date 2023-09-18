Fiji Airways expands network to Noumea

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways has added New Caledonia’s capital, Noumea as its newest international destination.

The company confirms that Fiji has an existing Air Service Agreement which allows them to provide services in French territories.

Chief Executive, Andre Viljeon says based on this agreement, they were able to negotiate with their counterparts in New Caledonia and select a date for the commencement of services between Nadi and Noumea.

The first flight to La Tontouta International Airport in Noumea will be on November 30th and starting December 7th, the national carrier will fly twice weekly, every Monday and Thursday.

Viljeon says Fiji Airways is the perfect hub for guests out of New Caledonia, providing a comprehensive network of onward connections to North America, Asia, as well as other Pacific Island countries.

He adds that thanks to their codeshare partners, they can connect New Caledonians to more than 100 destinations around the world.

With the introduction of these new services, Fiji Airways will be flying directly to 26 destinations around the world.

Noumea is the third new market added to their network since international borders opened in December 2021.

The airline brings in 70 percent of all visitor arrivals into Fiji, and is the largest foreign exchange earner for the economy.