Fiji Airways announces huge savings on all flights

Supplied by Fiji Airways

Fiji Airways has launched one of its most significant sales events since the renowned Bula Bubble Campaign in 2021, presenting travellers with unparalleled savings on flights and accommodations across Fiji and the Pacific.

The national airline is offering substantial discounts on flights and stays at over 50 hotels and resorts, inviting holidaymakers to indulge in the allure of paradise.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen, expressed genuine excitement about the campaign, highlighting its significance as the airline’s largest initiative in the past three years.

Vilijeon says after the success of the Bula Bubble Campaign, they are committed to making dream vacations a reality, with exceptional discounts on flights and accommodation.

He says the accessibility of dream vacations through unprecedented discounts on flights and accommodations awaits customers who can now take advantage of these exclusive specials and dive into the allure of paradise without breaking the bank.

He adds Fiji Airways has collaborated with hotels and tourism operators from across the Pacific region to offer exceptional rates for accommodations, marking the first time such a comprehensive approach has been undertaken.

The CEO says the joint effort aims to showcase the diverse beauty and cultural richness of the South Pacific while providing travelers with irresistible vacation options.

Fiji Airways has aligned with tourism bodies from Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and the Solomon Islands for a collaborative marketing campaign, aiming to promote the region as a premier travel destination on the global stage.