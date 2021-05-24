Home

Business

Festive season brings relief for vendors

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 6:12 am

Many roadside vendors along Wainadoi on Queens Road say the festive season has brought relief.

The vendors were most affected by COVID-19 as they were unable to sell their goods for months when the containment border was erected nearby.

Farzana Khan and Sumindra Devi say it was difficult to provide for their families however, communal ways of sharing helped them during the peak of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan says now they can earn again and the festive season has been a boost.

“It was very difficult because the lockdown was here in Wainadoi, hardly any vehicle was stopping but hoping everything is getting normal now.”

Devi says she keeps herself up to date with COVID-19 reports to be better prepared.

She says they are taking advantage of the season.

“Less vehicle was coming and it was too dangerous so we have to stay at home and after the COVID vaccination then we got our permission then we start but it was very slow so when the borders open things started to improve but now it seems it is improving.”

The vendors say this Christmas long weekend has been the busiest however, they still feel it isn’t like previous years.

