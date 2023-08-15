FCCC clarifies its stance on no name and shame

A FCCC agent and an FRCS agent are shown above examining item prices.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has revealed why it was not able to name and shame businesses who allegedly increased prices of certain items to exorbitant levels when the new Value Added Tax kicked in earlier this month.

Speaking on the FBC Show “Saqamoli Matters”, FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the law presumes the constitutional rights of the accused.

He says he has been getting a lot of inquiries and claims that the FCCC is protecting businesses.

“Until and unless the court have found someone guilty, we can’t go and say this person is guilty because that will be the wildwest. It will basically mean the FCCC is the judge jury in executioner. I do get a lot of questions saying you guys are protecting businesses.”



FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham speaking on the FBC Show “Saqamoli Matters”

Abraham says, unlike consumers, the FCCC cannot go out and vent; however, they have to follow the requirement of natural justice.

He says if a trader is proven guilty, only then can they publicize.

He adds that they are an enforcement agency, much like the police.

The FCCC Chief Executive says they have to collate evidence, satisfy the legal element criteria, and take the matter to court.

He says the court has the final say.

Following the VAT increase to 15 percent on certain items, some businesses increased the prices of foods such as chicken, but following inspection, the prices were then brought down.