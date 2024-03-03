FCCC advocates for fair internet pricing

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is expanding its focus to the telecommunications sector to ensure fair pricing and accessibility in internet connectivity across Fiji.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer Joel Abraham says the advertised data rates may seem competitive but the FCCC is delving into the true cost of utilizing data to promote equity in connectivity.

Abraham says FCCC is planning closely with the Ministry of Communications to address connectivity challenges in remote areas.

“We are committed to ensuring that there is fairness and equity in internet connectivity throughout Fiji and how we can work with the ministry of communication on how we can bring connectivity to some of the areas. This is part of our wider work over the years.”

FCCC seeks to prevent societal inequalities and highlight the significance of internet access in fostering economic opportunities and inclusive growth for all Fijians.