EXCLUSIVE PwC tells U.S. employees they need never return to the office
reuters
October 1, 2021 10:34 am
The logo of Price Waterhouse Coopers is seen at its Berlin office in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay//File Photo
Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters it will allow all of its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work.
