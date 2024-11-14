Courts Fiji launches festive Bula Christmas Promotion

Bula Christmas Promotion launch

Courts Fiji, along with Sportsworld and Cybercity, has launched its Bula Christmas Promotion at Courts Rodwell Rd, Suva.

Courts aim to spread holiday cheer with unbeatable deals, interactive activities, and exclusive offers that bring the magic of Christmas to homes across Fiji.

Under the theme “Wrap Up Your Happiness with Incredible Deals – Sa Yawa Dina!” the celebration, in collaboration with Sportsworld and Cybercity, will begin on Thursday, November 14th, at Courts Rodwell Road.

Customers can take advantage of live product demos, freebies, OB & RED PEN discounts on gadgets and furnishings, and Diwali combo offers.