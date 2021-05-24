Home

Council condemns sale of expired medication

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 24, 2021 11:24 am
A pharmacy in Suva has come under the spotlight after selling expired medication.

This is after a consumer in Suva purchased a medication on the 4th of December while the medication expired in September 2021.

During investigations, the Council also discovered that the pharmacy in question did not specify the name of the medication on the receipt issued to the consumer. Hence, the receipt, as a proof of purchase, was rendered invalid as the medication was listed as “refill” on the receipt.

While the council warned the pharmacy, the severity of the case triggered intensive surveillance of all major pharmacies around the country. The result of this surveillance revealed that four out of 14 pharmacies surveyed in the Central Division were not listing the names of OTC medications on the receipts.

All the pharmacies surveyed in the Western and Northern Divisions specify the names of the medications on the receipts.

Council CEO Seema Shandil says pharmacies and other medical drug retailers have been warned that expired medications should be promptly taken off the shelves and not be retailed to consumers.

Meanwhile, Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President Reenal Chand condemns this unethical behavior and is advising their members to be honest with their products.
