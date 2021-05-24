Home

Business

Consultations on open taxi rank system underway

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 12:55 pm

Stakeholder engagement to finalise the implementation strategy of the new Open Taxi Rank System recently passed in parliament continues.

The Land Transport Authority Board Committee on Public Transport re-convened its ongoing consultation yesterday.

Board Chair, James Sowane says the consultations are key during this transition phase to ensure that this significant change is implemented efficiently.

Sowane adds the system changes the rules regarding the operation of taxi stands and it is important to get the implementation right.

The Ministry of Transport will announce in the next two months on when the implementation of the Open Rank System will begin.

The Authority reminds taxi operators and drivers that all existing laws still apply, and as such, all taxi operators must continue to comply with their respective PSV Permit conditions for the time being.

