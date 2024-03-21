Colgate-Palmolive Fiji Oral Health Outreach initiative a success

[Source: Supplied]

Colgate-Palmolive Fiji is thrilled to announce the success of its recent Oral Health Outreach initiative that was held at Dudley Intermediate School and Naviago Village Community Hall.

The program was part of Colgate-Palmolive Fiji’s ongoing commitment to improving oral health and hygiene across the nation.

The event saw enthusiastic participation and engaging activities focused on promoting oral health awareness and hygiene practices.

Students and community members alike benefited from educational sessions, health checks, and the distribution of essential oral hygiene kits.

Colgate-Palmolive Fiji extends gratitude to all involved and reaffirms its commitment to improving oral health across Fiji.