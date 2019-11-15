Home

Business

BP to cut 10,000 jobs as virus hits demand for oil

| @BBCWorld
June 9, 2020 9:01 am
BP has announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs following a global slump in demand for oil because of the coronavirus crisis.

BP has announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs following a global slump in demand for oil because of the coronavirus crisis.

The oil giant had paused redundancies during the peak of the pandemic but told staff on Monday that around 15% will leave by the end of the year.

BP has not said how many jobs will be lost in the UK but it is thought the figure could be close to 2,000.

Chief executive Bernard Looney blamed a drop in the oil price for the cuts.

