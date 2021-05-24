ATH undertake more offshore investments

Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited is taking every opportunity to grow its reach regionally to increase revenue.

ATH CEO, Ivan Fong says after recording a profit before tax of $54.74m for this financial year, the ATH Board is looking at more offshore investments to increase the long-term value for shareholders.

Fong adds that the growing demand for reliable service providers in Pacific Island countries is providing ATH with perfect opportunities.

“Many Pacific Island markets even with telecom operators in there, they are underserved, which means that if you provide services in there and you provide quality services, consumers will ultimately latch on and use those services.”

Meanwhile, ATH Chairperson Kalpana Lal says the board is currently looking at a major undertaking in Papua New Guinea.

“It has a population of 9 million, some may call it ambitious and some may say we will wait and see but we are pretty confident that the investment will bear the fruit in due course and we would be able to get some optimistic news for our shareholders.”

Lal says since the onset of COVID-19, more of ATH’s revenue is being generated from investments outside of Fiji and the board is looking at expanding further than the 10 Pacific Island Countries it is already operating in.