Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Demand on ongoing surveillance increases|Positive cases identified following Christmas party|Escalated levels of community transmission expected|COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|
Full Coverage

Business

ATH undertake more offshore investments

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 28, 2021 12:05 pm
ATH CEO, Ivan Fong

Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited is taking every opportunity to grow its reach regionally to increase revenue.

ATH CEO, Ivan Fong says after recording a profit before tax of $54.74m for this financial year, the ATH Board is looking at more offshore investments to increase the long-term value for shareholders.

Fong adds that the growing demand for reliable service providers in Pacific Island countries is providing ATH with perfect opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Many Pacific Island markets even with telecom operators in there, they are underserved, which means that if you provide services in there and you provide quality services, consumers will ultimately latch on and use those services.”

Meanwhile, ATH Chairperson Kalpana Lal says the board is currently looking at a major undertaking in Papua New Guinea.

“It has a population of 9 million, some may call it ambitious and some may say we will wait and see but we are pretty confident that the investment will bear the fruit in due course and we would be able to get some optimistic news for our shareholders.”

Lal says since the onset of COVID-19, more of ATH’s revenue is being generated from investments outside of Fiji and the board is looking at expanding further than the 10 Pacific Island Countries it is already operating in.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.