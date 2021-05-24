ANZ extends fee waiver

ANZ customers in Australia and New Zealand can continue to send money to their relatives in Fiji for free using ANZ Internet Banking or ANZ goMoney.

The bank’s Regional Executive Pacific, Tessa Price says they are extending the fee waiver to help the flow of funds to communities impacted by COVID-19.

Price says ANZ Australia and New Zealand customers sent more than 104,000 International Money Transfers to the Pacific worth $216.04 million, which is an increase of 50 percent in volume and 20 percent in value, compared to the same period last year.

She says ANZ remains committed to helping Pacific customers during these challenging times given the economic impact of the pandemic on countries.

Other countries to benefit from this waiver are Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tonga and Vanuatu.