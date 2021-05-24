80% of tourism operators ready for December restart

At least 80% of operators under the Fiji Hotel Tourism Association are ready to welcome international guests if borders reopen in December.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says this follows a thorough inspection to ensure that stakeholders are open under the COVID-19 safe protocols.

Lockington says operators will need to pass certain criteria.

“So ideally you need to start the process in writing and then there’s some physical inspection and physical training requirement that needs to be put in place and once they come on board and open up they can actually move to the second phase and get the confirmed compliance.”

Lockington says the target is for all tourism operators to open by December.

However, while the restart may not be easy for many, Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill is optimistic about things.

“We will very much pick up learning from around the world and make sure that we are understanding the best practices around the world and make sure what happens on the ground is a fantastic Fijian experience and a safe one.”

With more than 200 members under the FHTA this will definitely mean that thousands of jobs will be restored if things are according to plan.

