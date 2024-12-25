Growers Fund and Shop N Save brighten Christmas for needy families

Christmas is brighter for 100 needy families in the Western and Northern divisions, thanks to the Sugar Cane Growers Fund Staff Social Club and Shop N Save Supermarket.

The two organisations partnered and donated $30 food vouchers to each family.

Club president Nilesh Karan said the donations were intended to help the families meet their basic needs.

He said while many families have the means to enjoy a decent meal during the festive season, some continue to face significant challenges and the club hopes the timely donation will help them during this time.

Karan thanked Shop N Save for their generosity and discounts, and for partnering to bring some Christmas cheer to families in need.

Karan also said the team was donating adult diapers, provided through the generosity of the FANCA Federation, to those in need.