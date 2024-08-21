5.2 percent increase in visitor arrivals

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Provisional numbers from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics show that visitor arrivals for July totalled 98,332.

The number is a record for July and represents a significant increase of 5.2% compared to a year earlier.

There is an increase of 6.2 percent compared to June, which recorded a total of 92,571.

In 2023 and 2022, visitor arrivals for July stood at 93,483 and 78,368 respectively.

The Bureau states that visitor arrivals for July 2019 to 2024, have recovered and surpassed the 2019 numbers by two percent.

Of the 98,332 visitors, 97,331 came by air while 1,001 came by sea.

The sea arrivals were mostly seamen on fishing vessels while 283 arrivals were by yacht.

For July 2024 visitors arriving for holiday purposes accounted for 79.9% of total arrivals, 9.9% came to visit their friends or relatives, 1.6% came for business purposes, and 8.6% visited Fiji for other reasons.

Australia remains the largest market for tourism arrivals with over 42, 000 Australians coming to our shores last month.