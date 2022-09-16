Waqanui sells food to support studies

Fiji National University student Asenaca Waqanui sells food between classes and on weekends to help support her studies.

The 26-year-old single mother has been doing this for a year because she is only four units away from graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry.

She claims she will go to any length to obtain a credible qualification in order to support her three-year-old daughter and elderly parents in their Cautata, Tailevu village home.

“You have to go to school because jobs nowadays are hard, we are facing a difficult time right now, it’s hard to find a job so if you have an education level than you can achieve it.

If you are in tertiary, secondary or primary schools, or any type of education, I encourage you to keep studying and keep moving.”

Waqanui says on days in which she does not get good sales, she walks to the FNU campus in Nabua.

She is currently a student under the Adi Samanunu Cakobau Talakuli Scholarship, which is funded by people of Tailevu living in the United States.