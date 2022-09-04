2DayFM Market incentivizes small businesses

The past two days have been encouraging for vendors selling at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 2DayFM Family market day.

Organized for small businesses free of charge, the event aims to incentivize entrepreneurs post-pandemic.

One such vendor is retired school teacher Savita Nair who is a tailor, selling sewn pillow cases, blankets and cushions at her booth.

Nair says she has been catering to the demand in traditional events such as tevutevu or the Fijian wedding tradition where bedding and gifts are presented and displayed by the family for the couple.

“I’m taking the orders for the tevutevu and it is very challenging for me since my small family is helping me around to do the production. Sometimes the orders are quite big and it takes me about two weeks to finish it.”

Nair traveled from Nausori to sell at the 2DayFM Market in Suva and also does screen-printing.

She says the event has been of great assistance to small businesses like hers.

“I’d like to thank FBC for this market day whereby we don’t have to pay for anything like when we go to events like the ROC market we have to pay for the table but here we just have to show our initiative and come out.”

The 2DayFM Family market day event will be held on the first weekend of every month at the Stinson parade in Suva.