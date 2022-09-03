2DAYfm market day targets youth entrepreneur

2DAYfm market will provide a platform for small businesses especially young entrepreneurs to sell their products.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Events Coordinator Amelia Rigsby says the event is also suitable for all including children, to display their talent and make an income.

Rigsby says that interested participants are required to visit the FBC office to fill out a form stating if they require electricity.

“People who kind of have their own gardens at home, give them a space where they can come and sell their produce, come and sell their wares and also things that they have been working on at home that they want to sell then this is the perfect place for them to do it.”

Rigsby is urging those taking part to bring their own three meters by three-meter tent.

People can come down with their families and friends to take advantage of the variety of products available at the market that will be held at the Stinson parade in Suva today.

The event will begin from 12pm to 6pm today and from 8am to 3pm tomorrow.